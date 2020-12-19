Smackdown Video Highlights; Plus: Sami Zayn Invades Talking Smack

Sami Zayn appeared on last night's special episode of Talking Smack on FS1 to register complaints about Big E stealing his final Sami Awards during Smackdown earlier in the night. Sami staged his own awards as an alternative to what he feels will be a biased Slammy Awards. Sammy gave himself two awards, Comeback of the Year and Match of the Year, but Big E messed with his envelopes and changed himself to the winner of Superstar of the year.

Sami wasn't pleased when Big E came out to accept the award, but Big E whooped his butt, finished his speech, and left. WWE has released video of Sami Zayn complaining on Talking Smack after the incident.

And here's some more video from Smackdown, the go-home show for WWE TLC, which takes place on Sunday. Smackdown focused largely on selling the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens match at the show, with Owens taking multiple beatings throughout the night before the ultimate assault in the show's main event segment. There, Owens was buried in a pile of tables, ladders, and chairs and left for dead. But at the last minute before Smackdown went off the air, Owens crawled out of the pile, stood himself up, and said that Roman would have to kill him on Sunday if he wanted to win.

The Street Profits also defended their Smackdown Tag Team Chamionships in a match against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, the Riott Squad won themselves a squash match against Billie Kay and Tamina, Bayley defeated Bianca Belair in the cheapest way possible, and Otis's remedial wrestling training is starting to pay off. You can see video highlights from the show below.