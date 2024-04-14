Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, season 2, smiling friends, trailer

Smiling Friends Compares "Mr. Frog" Puppet, Original Versions (VIDEO)

Adult Swim released a look comparing the puppet & original versions of Michael Cusack's & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S01E02: "Mr. Frog."

With less than a month to go until Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) & Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends returns with a two-episode Season 2 premiere, we've had a chance to check out the premiere episode (courtesy of Adult Swim's April Fool's Day) and an official trailer. Picking up from their first season, Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan & Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world – and that includes a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, The President of the United States, and… Mr. Frog?!? Uh-oh. As we continue to count down the days until the big return, Adult Swim is giving us a chance to check out just how impressive the puppet work was earlier this month for the big holiday – in this case, we get side-by-side looks at two very interesting takes on "Mr. Frog."

Here's a look at how the April Fool's Day puppet presentation stacked up with the original episode – followed by a lot more of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends goodness…

Adult Swim, Cusack, and Hadel were kind enough to share the preview of the new seasons and the puppet episodes online – both as individual episodes and a compilation video. Here's a look – followed by a look back at our April Fool's Day coverage (with the hit animated series returning with two Season 2 episodes on May 12th):

Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:

And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:

i would never as long as i live use the phrase "tooning in" (toon referring to cartoon) but i will be watching adult swim starting at midnight with my good friend @MichaelRCusack !!! *a few minutes from now on the east coast https://t.co/Y62l2BNY1E — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):

The greatest love story ever told . . . with puppets. Our Smiling Friends April Fools event is now streaming on YT https://t.co/KDX5fTRMNh pic.twitter.com/l995HtlPSU — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…

Funny you would call me out publicly like this because on another messaging platform you're sending me dodgy questionable links to websites illegally showing this "smiling friends" April fools thing airing on the east coast right now, but cool beans, whatever ! :) https://t.co/ZhS7gGXCB9 — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

wouldn't be bringing up "dodgy shit" when you told me 'cusack coin' was a good investment and was going to change the Planet.. let's just say my robin hood account says otherwise! 49k that can't go to my kids. Thanks https://t.co/xvf7nsCnhw — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):

Hell is Jeremy and aberrant grandmothers. Watch our Smiling Friends April Fools event on YouTube https://t.co/KDX5fTRMNh pic.twitter.com/eUdn5Ywhtn — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…

if you don't have cable, you can now watch the new smiling friends on youtube 👁️👁️ https://t.co/tr2CDDRLYg — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Whatever man, the people that matter still hold and care/believe in Cusack coin! Have a good one 🙂 https://t.co/ls1YCs0EcC — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

sorry if i got Heated and/or frazzled back there, i hit my head pretty hard earlier and haven't been acting myself. Have a good one ✌️ https://t.co/u13yVZBz14 — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…

Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:

After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:

And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode:

YAY hope you enjoyed the first ep of Smiling Friends season 2!! Or that you find a link somewhere to watch it later!! Thanks everyone luv u!! 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/GdoqyZrl6h — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

thanks everyone for watching! rest of season 2 premieres may 12 https://t.co/SbdVxsu5XV — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

