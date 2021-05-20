Smiling Friends & Royal Crackers Animated Series Find Adult Swim Homes

Adult Swim has announced that they're picking up two new original series, Royal Crackers and Smiling Friends, the second one they previously tested out with an airing of the pilot. Royal Crackers will be the first project with the network for creator Jason Ruiz, who previously worked on the series Murder Police that aired on FOX. Ruiz's series will be premiering on Adult Swim in 2022. The show will involve the Hornsby family, specifically two brothers, Theo Jr. and Stebe. The two brothers are awaiting the eventual death of their father in order to inherit his cracker company, but the man never seems to call it quits on life. The fact that it involves the concept of a cracker company being the payoff for the two brothers is a fantastic idea for any fans of some great dark humor.

The other series, which previously had a successful pilot tested on the late-night programming block in 2019, is the odd and crude world of Smiling Friends. From the writer involved in a past animated series, Hellbenders, Zach Hadel, and a previous creator for Adult Swim with the series YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, Michael Cusack, comes this absurd adult comedy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Smiling Friends | Coming 2021 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQuaAHB2W9Q)

Smiling Friends is about a company, by the same title name as the show, which has two employees going around town based on a variety of hotline calls from situations that need their help. While one is very cynical, Charlie, and the other a star employee, Pim, both navigate some weird and insane scenarios. Smiling Friends will be premiering later this year before next year's premiere of Royal Crackers on Adult Swim. Watch the trailer for Smiling Friends up above. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching these comedies when they come out later on the iconic Adult Swim network!