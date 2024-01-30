Posted in: Movies, NBC, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: lorne michaels, preview, saturday night live, snl, snl 1975

SNL 1975: Morris, Aykroyd, Chase & Belushi Actors Announced & More

Here's who has been tapped to portray Garrett Morris, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase & John Belushi in SNL 1975 - as well as a cast rundown.

With the 50th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live kicking off later this year, there's going to be a lot going on to celebrate the late-night sketch comedy/music series' half-century on our screens – including Sony Pictures' SNL 1975, a feature film focusing on what went into getting that first episode on our screens. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, the film is based on interviews conducted by the writers with all of the living cast members, showwriters, production crew members, and others.

With today's exclusive update from Deadline Hollywood, the current lineup for SNL 1975 includes Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol, Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Kim Matula as Jane Curtin, Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman, and Matt Wood as John Belushi. Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Erica Mills, and Peter Rice are set to produce.

On October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. SNL 1975 is the true story of what happened behind the scenes that night in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of NBC's SNL. It depicts the chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, counting down the minutes in real-time to the infamous words, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Erica Mills, and Peter Rice are set to produce.

SNL Season 49: A Look Back…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that was taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!