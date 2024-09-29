Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 "Cut for Time" Sketches Take on House of the Dragon & More

SNL takes on House of the Dragon and more in a "Cut for Time" sketch. In the second, a father keeps a promise maybe he shouldn't have kept.

Though the opener to NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 – with host Jean Smart (Hacks) and musical guest Jelly Roll – wasn't lacking in live and filmed sketches and some excellent music, not every sketch made it onto our screens. Thankfully, SNL continues to share some of those "Cut for Time" sketches over the past few seasons – and it looks like that's going to be the case this season. Earlier today, two sketches that nearly made it were released. In "Blonde Dragon People," some friends (Heidi Gardner, Andrew Dismukes, Devon Walker, and Jane Wickline) look to catch up on their favorite show, Blonde Dragon People (yup, a ten-ton take on HBO's Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon). While we don't want to spoil where things go from there, let's just say that the sketch hits upon a whole lot of issues fans have had with some recent fantasy series – and if Andy Samberg and Jelly Roll look out of place in the image below, let's just say that there's a bit of a "Crisis on Too Many Fantasy Shows." Along with that, "A Father's Promise" finds parents (Smart and Dismukes) attending their son's (Marcello Hernández) baseball game – and makes a very strong argument for parents supporting their kids from a safe distance.

Here's a look at "A Father's Promise," with "Blonde Dragon People" waiting for you above – and make sure to check out some interesting insights into what's still to come with Season 50:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After the season opener, we have Oct. 5th: Nate Bargatze / Coldplay; Oct. 12th: Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks; Oct. 19th: Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish; Nov. 2nd: John Mulaney / Chappell Roan. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

