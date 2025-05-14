Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Midweek: Welcome to "Jost-rassic Park," Scarlett Johansson

In today's SNL midweek sketch before this weekend's Season 50 finale, host Scarlett Johansson is on the run from an unstoppable menace.

This weekend is going to suck. Just to be clear, we're not talking about host Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth), musical guest Bad Bunny, or the SNL team. No, we're talking about this weekend being NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 finale. But for now, we're keeping our focus on the here and now, which means that it's time for the SNL midweek sketch (waiting for you above). What starts off as a friendly exchange between Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner about their post-season plans quickly devolves into a promo of terror (just work with us, okay?) as Johansson finds herself stalked by something truly ungodly. We're not going to spoil how it goes, but we'll give you a hint on who the "big bad" is: the combination of Sarah Sherman and a "present" from Michael Che is what finally takes him down.

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

