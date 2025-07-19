Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Rewind: Third Time's a Charm for Host/Musical Guest Chalamet

With NBC reairing his Season 50 show tonight, we look back at how well Timothée Chalamet faired as both SNL host and musical guest.

Article Summary Timothée Chalamet shined as both host and musical guest during Saturday Night Live's milestone 50th season.

SNL sketches range from hilarious cold opens to heartwarming and absurd ensemble moments.

Chalamet's versatility is highlighted, balancing musical performances with standout comedic roles.

Season 50 rewinds showcase memorable sketches with SNL favorites and new cast members alike.

As we await word on when NBC's Saturday Night Live will return for its 51st season and what the make-up of next season's cast will be, we've got a summer of encore airings of shows from SNL's milestone 50th season. Tonight, we jump back to January 25, 2025, with Timothée Chalamet serving as both host and musical guest (in support of his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown). What impressed us the most when the show initially aired (and why we could see him earning an SNL "Five-Timers" jacket in record-breaking time) was how he was able to perform three songs over two sets while still being a significant presence in the night's lineup of sketches. From laugh-out-loud and heartwarming to thought-provoking and cringe-inducing, there was something for everyone before the "goodnights" hit. Here's a look back at some of the highlights:

SNL Host/Musical Guest Timothée Chalamet: A Look Back…

"Founding Fathers" Cold Open: James Austin Johnson found a way to make me hate Donald Trump even more when he came out to cut off Lin-Manuel Miranda's return as Alexander Hamilton (with Johnson getting Miranda to break just a little).

"New Barista Training": As great as Chalamet was (and bonus points to Kenan Thompson at the end), I'm obsessed with knowing the backstory of the passive-aggressive hate the two trainers (Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner) were throwing at Ashley Padilla's trainee.

"AI Software": Serious bonus points to the writers, who were clearly haunted by all of their AI exposure and needed to exorcise those demons (six fingers!!!) in this sketch because it hits hard. The same could be said for Chalamet and Bowen Yang, who brought a disturbingly natural tone to the words that only increased the creepiness factor – like listening to two aliens trying to pass themselves off as human in a conversation.

"Oedipal Arrangements": Gardner, Day, and Michael Longfellow offer a disturbing twist on the "Edible Arrangements" offering. Gardner and Day realize just how uncomfortable some folks are going to feel and then dial it up so far that the laughs far outweigh the cringe. Confession? That quick cut to Longfellow imaging killing and disposing of his dad's (Day) body had me laughing harder than it had any right to.

"Weekend Update: Andrew Dismukes and His Puppet Dad on Crazy Families": Serious props to Andrew Dismukes for a segment during Colin Jost and Michael Che's "Weekend Update" (which was excellent, by the way) that had no right being that funny while hitting us in the feels when we least expected it.

"Dog Run": A big ensemble sketch (Chalamet, Day, Gardner, Thompson, Yang, Dismukes, Johnson, Marcello Hernández, Sarah Sherman, and Chloe Fineman) that hit a lot of dog owners hard on social media. Heartfelt and humorous, it harkened back to the days when SNL would roll out some truly original comedy after the midnight hour.

"Grandma's Birthday": Sure, watching Chalamet's cardiologist squatting over Sherman's dying grandmother to administer "Fart CPR" had that shock factor comedically – but SNL understands that the real humor is what comes after the absurdity. The aftermath makes for some great moments – especially Thompson's Mr. Davis refusing medical treatment when he starts having a heart attack now that he knows how he's going to be saved.

"God – An SNL Animated Short": Day, Gardner, Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline voice Angels who are charged with helping God (Chalamet) create the world. MESSAGE TO EP LORNE MICHAELS: This needs to be a series. I'm not talking just an SNL series – I'm talking about an actual animated series, maybe stemming from your production company. Because that short felt like a pitch for something more, and it took less than three minutes for it to have me wanting more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!