SNL 50: VP Kamala Harris Joins Maya Rudolph for Cold Open (VIDEO)

Tonight's Saturday Night Live featured VP Kamala Harris joining Maya Rudolph's VP Kamala Harris for SNL's Cold Open. Here's what went down...

We knew that tonight's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live was going to be something special just by looking at the calendar. That's because tonight's John Mulaney-hosted, Chappell Roan-performing show is also the final one before U.S. voters choose between Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance. Based on that alone, we expected to see Maya Rudolph (VP Harris), Jim Gaffigan (Walz), Andy Samberg (Doug Emhoff), and Dana Carvey (President Joseph Biden) return to join James Austin Johnson (Trump) and Bowen Yang (Vance) for what would most likely be SNL's "closing message" about the election during its Cold Open. What we weren't expecting was to see the very real VP Harris join them, but that's exactly what went down.

The opener kicks off with CNN's The Source – as Kaitlin Collins (Chloe Fineman) appears to set up VP Harris's and Trump's final rallies. Trump is shown in his garbage-collecting vest talking about his not-so-veiled threats to Liz Cheney and his protecting women whether they want him to or not. Finally, Trump admits that he's tired and losing it – before mocking the real Trump getting sexual with a microphone. From there, JD Vance asks where all the "normal gay guys" are… before cutting to VP Harris, Doug, and Vance in a green room, watching Trump and Vance fall apart. From there, we get a great Walz/fried foods joke and a fun knife-twist on how many emails "from" VP Harris have gone out during the campaign. Before too long, President Biden arrives to offer more help – though VP Harris seems more than okay with what's he's done (nervously) before President Biden extends some kind words.

"I wish I could talk to someone who's been in my shoes, you know, a Black, South Asian woman running for President. Preferably from the Bay Area." And with that, we have VP Harris look in the mirror at the very real VP Harris for some serious motivation (and to an amazing crowd reaction). "I'm just here to remind you – you've got this," VP Harris shared with "VP Harris," before a fun dig at Trump's inability to enter a garbage truck. From there, VP Harris asks "VP Harris" if she really laughs like that – and she does. After more words of encouragement, Rudolph and VP Harris came together for, "Live from New York! It's Saturday Night!"

What makes VP Harris's appearance even more fascinating is that it happened a little less than a month after EP Lorne Michaels pretty much shut down the possibility of having either VP Harris or Trump on before the election. Only hours before the show, AP reported from sources that VP Harris's flight schedule had been changed, heading to New York City from North Carolina instead of Detroit – as originally planned (with three sources "familiar" with VP Harris's plans confirming her appearance on SNL tonight).

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. Bill Burr is set to host on November 9th – with musical guest Mk.gee. Following that, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

