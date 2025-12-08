Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: hot ones, saturday night live, snl

SNL 51: Fineman, Sherman, Day & Johnson Tackle "Hot Ones Wing Pong"

SNL's Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, and James Austin Johnson step up to the table to take on the challenge of Hot Ones Wing Pong.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live heading back to our screens this weekend with host Josh O'Connor and musical guest Lily Allen, we were expecting the cool content to start rolling on Wednesday. But our SNL week kicked off sooner than we expected, with SNL stars Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, and James Austin Johnson stepping to the table to take on the fiery challenge Hot Ones Wing Pong. In case you're not sure how it all works, here's the deal. If they sink a shot, their opponent must pay the price: either answer a spicy question or risk it all by eating a "mystery wing" that ranges from 1-10 on the Hot Ones spice scale.

The topics in this week's episode included the most "diva" thing that a celebrity did during their SNL days, roasting Colin Jost; "F**k/Marry/Kill" with SNL legends Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and Mike Myers, and more. But if we're being honest, the best part of the episode above has nothing to do with the game or the rules or anything like that. We could listen to Fineman, Sherman, Day, and Johnson go off on anything and everything, even if they were just hanging out in a diner booth at 3 am.

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

