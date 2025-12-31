Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Alum Terry Sweeney on His Experience with "Rotten" Chevy Chase

SNL alum Terry Sweeney addresses "rotten" Chevy Chase's behavior regarding an AIDS sketch pitch ahead of the documentary debuting on CNN.

Terry Sweeney, like Chevy Chase, didn't have a long run on Saturday Night Live, spending two seasons on the long-running NBC variety series in separate stints, with season six almost exclusively as a writer in 1980-81 and as a writer-cast member in season 11 in 1985-86. Chase was a cast member from its first two seasons since its premiere in 1975, and sporadically made cameo appearances since. In light of his CNN documentary, I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, a play on his signature line on SNL's Weekend Update, there's been a bit of controversy given how much the actor and comedian has rubbed collaborators the wrong way throughout the years, most infamously, his actions that led to his firing on the NBC sitcom Community, which none of the principal players from the cast and creator Dan Harmon wanted to comment for the Chase documentary. Sweeney, who's best known for lampooning First Lady Nancy Reagan, is reflecting on a pitch Chase had on SNL mocking the AIDS epidemic.

Terry Sweeney Reflects on Experience with Chevy Chase on SNL Sketch and Apology Afterwards

In the documentary (via The Hollywood Reporter), director Marina Zanovich reminded the actor of his AIDS sketch pitch to Sweeney. "You said something to Sweeney like, 'Oh, you're the gay guy. Why don't we ask if you have AIDS? And every week, we weigh you,'" she said to which Chase responded, "Terry Sweeney, he was very funny, this guy. I don't think he's alive anymore."

The very alive Sweeney, who was the only publicly out cast member at the time, was faced with the mounting controversy of the AIDS epidemic, and the controversy turned to the LGBTQ community, who were the most afflicted, responded to THR given Chase's notorious reputation, "Don't you think he is saying this and making himself look more like the ass he is!!!"

Zanovich reminds Chase of Tom Shales and James Andrew Miller's SNL oral history, Live from New York: The Complete Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live as Told by Its Stars, Writers, and Guests, about how Sweeney recalled the insincere apology from Chase, stating he was "furious that he had to apologize to me." Chase told Zanovich, "My memory is that he is lying, is my memory. He's not telling the truth. That isn't me. That's not who I am. And if I am that way, my life has changed, because I have to live with that now for the rest of my fucking life."

Sweeney, who also wrote for three seasons for SNL's rival series in Fox's Mad TV, stated what he considered to be the obvious and didn't mince words, "It all reflects rightly horribly on him!" and when it came to Chase's claims his "asshole" behavior is due to his abusive parents, "Boohoo … poor screwed up kid … so THAT's why he's so rotten!!!!!!!" I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not premieres on January 1st.



