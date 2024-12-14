Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: chris rock, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Chris Rock Monologue Takes Aim at Jake Paul, Trump, Biden & More

SNL host/alum Chris Rock's monologue made it clear that he's not a Jake Paul fan. Plus, his takes on Luigi Mangione, Trump, Biden, and more.

If you were expecting Saturday Night Live host and alum Chris Rock to hold back in any way during his opening monologue tonight, those expectations were crushed about a minute into Rock's run. From Jake Paul/Mike Tyson and Luigi Mangione – the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson – to Donald Trump and President Joseph Biden pardoning Hunter Biden, Rock clearly had a whole lot to get off of his chest – and here's a look at just some of the highlights:

Rock Is No Fan of Jake Paul: "This 27-year-old punching a 60-year-old in the face. Is this what the white man has reduced himself to? Who's he going to fight next, Morgan Freeman? I hate Jake Paul. I got landlord hate for him."

Rock on Luigi Mangione/Brian Thompson: "I really feel sorry for the family. Everybody's fixated on how good-looking this guy is. If he looked like Jonah Hill, no one would care. They'd give him the chair already — he'd be dead. But he actually killed a man. A man with a family. I mean, they have my condolences. This is a real person, you know? But you also got to go, you know, sometimes drug dealers get shot. You've seen 'The Wire.'"

Rock on President Biden Pardoning Hunter Biden: "He [President Biden] don't move as fast as he used to, he don't talk as fast as he used to, but that middle finger still works!" Rock noted while making the case, that any parent out there would've pardoned their son in that situation (with a great joke noting the Menendez Brothers' parents as being the only ones who wouldn't).

Rock on U.S. Presidential History Pre-Trump: "Come on, man, this is not the most dignified job in the world. We've had presidents show up to the inauguration with pregnant slaves, okay? And I'm just talking about Bill Clinton. I mean, you know what country we live in. You know the history of this country. You know how many rapists are in my wallet right now? A cup of coffee in America costs seven rapists."

In addition, Rock also touched upon Trump's plans for mass deportations, using humor to try to drive home the point that Trump isn't messing around this time – making a point with a joke about Jennifer Lopez and how Elon Musk – "number one African American [Musk is South African] in the world, the richest African American in the world" – would be helping Trump with his plans since "Nobody knows how to get rid of people like a South African."

