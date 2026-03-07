Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cold Open Tackles "White Hamilton" Pete Hegseth & Kristi Noem

SNL Cold Open: Pete Hegseth (Colin Jost) goes "dudebro" during an Iran press conference, and Kristi Noem (Ashley Padilla) says her goodbyes.

Article Summary SNL Cold Open parodies Pete Hegseth as "White Hamilton" during an Iran press conference skit

Kristi Noem, played by Ashley Padilla, makes a farewell appearance with sharp self-deprecating jokes

The sketch lampoons current U.S. politics, blending pop culture references and edgy humor

Host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Gorillaz headline tonight's SNL episode

After a killer return episode last week with host Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) and musical guest Mumford & Sons, NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight with host Ryan Gosling (Project Hail Mary) and musical guest Gorillaz. Between the war/not-a-war going on over in Iran and the ousting of Department of Homeland head "Cosplay" Kristi Noem, we weren't quite sure what the SNL Cold Open would tackle this week (though Tina Fey returning as Noem would be pretty great).

We've got C-SPAN letting us know that Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth (Colin Jost) will take questions about the war in Iran. Pete was in full-in "dudebro" mode, even quoting Papa Roach: "Cut Iran into pieces, make it a Trump resort." First question, Pete took issue with calling it a war, preferring a "situationship" instead (even though Trump "mistakenly" called it a war several times). A question about boots on the ground was met with a mom joke, followed by a Family Guy "Giggidity!" Pete makes it clear that while others are playing chess, he is playing Grand Theft Auto. When asked to explain his rambling, rhyming comments from earlier this week, Pete defended himself by calling himself the "White Hamilton."

Noem (Ashley Padilla) was introduced to be given a chance to say goodbye, noting that she wasn't fired but that she "self-deported." She had no regrets, noting that "You miss 100% of the dogs you don't shoot," though adding that (as she told her plastic surgeon), "the work is never done." The rundown of what Noem had to turn over was brutal, but not as brutal as the references to Noem's reported traveling romantic relationship with Corey Lewandowski.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth takes questions from the press about the current military operations in Iran pic.twitter.com/em77F74Zrk — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

