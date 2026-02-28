Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry, saturday night live, snl

SNL Cold Open Takes on Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, Iran War & More

Tonight's SNL Cold Open saw Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) and Pete Hegseth (Colin Jost) trying to make the case for the war in Iran.

Article Summary SNL returns from Olympic break with a Cold Open on Trump and Pete Hegseth discussing war with Iran

James Austin Johnson portrays Trump pitching a chaotic foreign policy and need for distractions

Colin Jost appears as Pete Hegseth, mixing gaming jokes and "total bro" energy about military action

Topical humor and satire address political turmoil, making for a sharp and buzzworthy SNL episode

After taking the last couple of weeks off for NBC's 2026 Winter Olympics coverage, NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight in a big way, with host Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) and musical guest Mumford & Sons. With a lot going on in the country and around the world since SNL has been gon – like what's currently happening in Iran -we were wondering what the SNL Cold Open would bring. Yup, we have Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson), wishing everyone a "Happy World War II" before noting that his "Board of Peace" was bored of peace and decided to confront a problem that's been around for 15 years. He noted that he went from no new wars to one world war (and maybe a civil war), reminding MAGA followers who are angry with him that this was what they voted for: a POTUS who just makes stuff as he goes along. Also, he needed another distraction from the Epstein Files.

After a great in-joke about how he's been making life hell for SNL's writers, Trump introduced Colin Jost's Pete Hegseth. Hegseth loves Prince of Persia on the GameCube, and he wants us to know that he's been playing into it to prepare for this war (a game system that Trump also loves), while going "total bro" on those challenging the call. In the end, Hegseth said it was about overthrowing a ruler who was working against the will of the people, though Trump ended the opener by letting the folks in the U.S. know that they should get any ideas.

Trump shares his thoughts on the U.S. strikes on Iran pic.twitter.com/JO6Iu2DDSp — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 1, 2026 Show Full Tweet

