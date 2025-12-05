Posted in: Current News, NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, sabrina carpenter, snl, trump

SNL Dragged Into The White House's Weird Sabrina Carpenter Obsession

Apparently, Trump's White House isn't done with its fixation on Sabrina Carpenter - and now, they've dragged SNL into the middle of it.

Article Summary The Trump White House uses Sabrina Carpenter's music without permission in a controversial ICE video.

In a bizarre twist, they edit an SNL promo featuring Carpenter to fit their immigration agenda.

Sabrina Carpenter strongly condemns the White House, calling their actions evil and disgusting on social media.

The White House's edited video gets deleted after massive online backlash and support for Carpenter.

Can you get a restraining order against The White House? We're asking because Trump's folks have this weird obsession with music sensation Sabrina Carpenter that's already well beyond creepy at this point. First, they used Carpenter's song "Juno" in one of their ICE deportation videos – only to take it down after 1.7 million people and counting supported Carpenter's pushback on having her music used without permission. Now, The White House decided it was a good move to go after Carpenter again – and drag NBC's Saturday Night Live into its mess. In a new clip, Trump's folks thought it would be hysterical to post the promo Carpenter did with SNL star Marcello Hernández from when she hosted and performed back in October. At one point, Carpenter says to Hernández, "I think I might need to arrest someone for being too hot." But… wait for it… The White House substituted "illegal" for "too hot," and then followed it with more ICE fetish clips and some corny 80s' action movie-like caption.

We'll give you a second to collect yourself because we're sure – like us – you lost your collective shit laughing from just how hysterical that was. Get it? They changed the words! Seriously, we're not sure what The White House is hoping to gain by bringing SNL into this, considering how SNL has (much like Comedy Central's South Park) gone scorched earth on Trump and his folks over the past several months (and with Trump offering nothing in response). Between the still-unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files and rumblings that Pete Hegseth could be guilty of committing war crimes, we can imagine that Trump's folks are looking for a whole lot of "lesser evil" distractions.

"This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," Carpenter posted in response to The White House's original video. Taking no one by surprise, The White House issued a response that apparently was an attempt at humor but landed about as cringey as you would expect. "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" a propaganda spokesperson shared as a response, while not responding to the charge of Carpenter's music being used without her permission.

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

But it would be The White House's bravado that would end up being "Short n' Sweet," with Trump's folks deleting the post after it got ratioed big-time (just check out the responses Carpenter's tweet received below) by Carpenter's supporters.

