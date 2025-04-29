Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV | Tagged: opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL Fans Hoping Show Takes on The White House's "MAGA Malfoy"

After a "press" conference performance that got social media's attention, SNL fans hope the show offers its own version of "MAGA Malfoy."

By now, we all know that NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 has only three shows remaining – returning this weekend with host Quinta Brunson (ABC's Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Benson Boone. On May 10th, we have host Walton Goggins and musical guest Arcade Fire – with Season 50 wrapping up on May 17th with host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny. But for this update, the spotlight is on this weekend. We're not sure if SNL's writers are influenced by social media in the days leading up to a new show, especially when it comes to political news for the cold open and "Weekend Update." Well, it seems a lot of SNL fans are hoping to see the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series take on something that went down during today's propaganda briefing over at POtuS Donald Trump's other White House.

Link Lauren is part of the choir of Trump suck-ups that Press Secretary Talking Head Karoline Leavitt gives time to so they can metaphorically lather up Trump's anus with steaming piles of fake praise. But between their unique persona (earning them the nickname "MAGA Malfoy") and their over-the-top misinformation disguised as a "question," Lauren's middle school-quality dramatic performance before their King's right hand had folks on social media posting that it was either an SNL sketch or that it needed to be an SNL sketch – with Beck Bennett's name being brought up more than once (though Michael Longfellow would be a great choice).

Here's a look at a clip from today's press conference – and just to be clear? THIS IS REAL. Seriously. SNL doesn't hit until the weekend. This is just pure, uncut sucking-up of the worst kind – unless you're a wannabe dictator with an inferiority complex:

a MAGA influencer in today's White House briefing suggests joe Biden was responsible for rising suicide rates pic.twitter.com/bNZQ8LiNXU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2025 Show Full Tweet

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

