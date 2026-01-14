Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Finn Wolfhard, Kam Patterson Confront Something Worse Than Vecna

Host Finn Wolfhard and SNL star Kam Patterson deal with "Stranger Things" going on at Studio 8H and confront a "big bad" worse than Vecna.

Article Summary Finn Wolfhard and Kam Patterson star in an SNL sketch with a threat bigger than Vecna from Stranger Things.

SNL's latest promo teases strange happenings at Studio 8H ahead of this weekend's episode.

Finn Wolfhard hosts SNL with A$AP Rocky as musical guest, adding to season 51's high-profile lineup.

Upcoming hosts include Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård, joining a star-studded SNL January lineup.

After this weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live viewers have two more promising shows to check out before SNL makes way for NBC's massive Olympics coverage. On January 24th, Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) will host, with Geese as the musical guest. Following that, on January 31st, Alexander Skarsgård (Pillion) will host, with musical guest Cardi B. But before we start getting ahead of ourselves, let's shift the focus back to this weekend, with host Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things 5) and musical guest A$AP Rocky. With this being Wednesday, that means it's time for the midweek sketch (ahead of tonight's read-thru), with SNL star Kam Patterson giving Wolfhard a tour of Studio 8H. Of course, it doesn't take long for things to get "strange" (and we're not just talking about what Ben Marshall was doing with that image of Gaten Matarazzo, either), with Wolfhard fearing the worst. But the threat turns out to be something much deadlier than what the "Stranger Things" big bad could bring (nothing personal, Sarah Sherman).

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

