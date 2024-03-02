Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Jacob Elordi, nbc, opinion, saturday night live, snl, Sydney Sweeney

SNL Host Sydney Sweeney Deserves Better Than "Jacob Elordi 2.0" Show

Based on what we've seen, we hope tonight's SNL doesn't end up focusing mostly on Sydney Sweeney's looks because the host deserves better.

If you had a chance to check out our review of January's Jacob Elordi (Saltburn)-hosted (with musical guest Reneé Rapp) edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, then you know that we made our case as to why it might end up being the worst show of SNL's 49th season. Aside from Elordi coming across as lost in a few too many sketches, we also put a lot of the blame on the SNL cast & writers for taking the "hot host" premise ("Guess what? Jacob Elordi's hot!") and comedically beating it to death over the run of ninety minutes. The show vibed like the SNL team spent six days gushing over Elordi and then one day putting the show together. We can understand addressing it in the opening monologue and even a sketch – but what we got was uncomfortably awkward overkill. Just to be clear? This is definitely not the first time SNL could be accused of going down this route with both male & female hosts. But with Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You) set to host tonight's show (with musical guest Kacey Musgraves) – and Elordi's episode only hitting a few weeks ago – we've been seeing some warning signs that SNL might be going that same route with Sweeney. If that's the case – and we know it's kinda "last hour" to be writing this – can SNL please not do that?

On Wednesday, Sweeney appeared in an SNL midweek sketch (above) with Michael Longfellow that played on how on-screen "meet-cute" moments don't translate well in the real world – and it was a fun sketch. But as we see at the end of it, it turns out that Longfellow had his "moment" with Sweeney planned – though it ended up failing. Okay, so we have that. The next day, we had our on-stage promos for the show with Sweeney, Musgraves, & Heidi Gardner (below). In the first of the two promos, Gardner shares how excited she is about all of the "Girl Power" on the stage and how she hopes that translates into a big female viewing audience tonight. Sweeney agrees – before adding that most of her friends/fans are men. Musgraves responds with a sarcastic, "Hmm. I wonder why."

Granted, we could be reading way too much into things – possibly another case of "much ado about nothing." This is one of those instances where we really, really want to be wrong – but we would be hating on ourselves if we didn't bring it up. We were surprised & excited to hear that Sweeney would be hosting – with an already impressive filmography on her side, hosting SNL could be a great way for her to show off even more of her comedic range. We hope her SNL experience doesn't devolve into a series of sketches where cast members trip over each other over how hot she is. It's not fair to the viewers – and it's especially not fair to Sweeney.

