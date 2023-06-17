Posted in: NBC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Megan Thee Stallion, nbc, Pedro Pascal, saturday night live, season 48, snl

SNL: Megan Thee Stallion, Pedro Pascal Season 48 Sketches Score Big

NBC's Saturday Night Live posted the top 5 SNL Season 48 sketches - and let's just say Megan Thee Stallion and Pedro Pascal scored big.

Unfortunately, the still-ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike deprived us of what could've been when it comes to SNL alum Pete Davidson (Bupkis), Kieran Culkin (Succession), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – the three folks set to host the final three episodes of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48. But if the season had to be cut short, having Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out) host with musical guest Karol G aboard was a pretty strong note to end on. And looking back on the season, except for the occasional bump or two (we're looking at you, Woody Harrelson & Miles Teller), it was a pretty damn strong one as the long-running sketch comedy/music series inches closer to its 50th season. But what were the top live sketches of the season? Well, the fine folks over at SNL were kind enough to share a compilation video sharing the five live sketches that caught the most attention. And let's just say it was a big season for Megan Thee Stallion and Pedro Pascal:

For Season 48, the countdown includes #5: "Hot Girl Hospital" (October 15, 2022), #4: "Classroom" (October 15, 2022), #3: "Lisa from Temecula (February 4, 2023), #2: "Protective Mom" (February 4, 2023), and #1: "Waking Up" (February 4, 2023). Now, here's a look at why they made the cut:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

