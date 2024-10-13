Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: oasis, saturday night live, snl

SNL Oasis Sketch Gets Not Surprising Response From Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher doesn't seem like he was a big fan of SNL's Oasis sketch with James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman during "Weekend Update."

With Ariana Grande (Wicked) hosting and Stevie Nicks as the musical guest, NBC's Saturday Night Live had a solid, mixed-bag third episode of its milestone 50th season. But one of the sketches that was a personal highlight was Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost getting a chance to interview Oasis' Noel Gallagher (James Austin Johnson) and Liam Gallagher (Sarah Sherman) about their long-awaited reunion tour – especially now that includes dates in North America. It was a fun segment that played on the brothers' history of family feuding impacting the band over the years and their interview styles, with Johnson and Sherman really dialing up the British accents to a "Spinal Tap"-respecting eleven (though looking back at past Oasis interviews on MTV for this piece, we realized that Johnson and Sherman actually weren't that over the top with their portrayals). Well, it looks like one-half of the band has seen the sketch, offering a response that earned a "LEGEND!!!!!!!!" from Sherman.

Here's a look at Liam Gallagher's less-than-stellar review of the sketch – followed by Sherman loving the response. We think we get it – we would probably want a response like that over, "Gave me a good chuckle":

Are they meant to be comedians — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we have Oct. 19th: Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish; Nov. 2nd: John Mulaney / Chappell Roan. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

