Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Pregame: Melissa McCarthy's Hosting History, "Cut for Time" & More

With host Melissa McCarthy and musical guest Dijon set for tonight, SNL Pregame look at McCarthy's hosting History, "Cut for Time," and More

Article Summary Melissa McCarthy returns to host SNL for the sixth time, with musical guest Dijon.

Explore McCarthy’s past five SNL hosting gigs and standout "Cut for Time" sketch.

See McCarthy hilariously crash Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show monologue.

SNL teases upcoming hosts, behind-the-scenes moments, and cast updates for Season 51.

After heading into the two-week Thanksgiving break on a strong note, NBC's Saturday Night Live returns tonight with host Melissa McCarthy and musical guest Dijon. With only hours to go until the cold open, our SNL Pregame is looking back at McCarthy's five previous hosting gigs and a fun "Cut For Time" sketch, and checking out McCarthy crashing NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host Jimmy Fallon's monologue.

Along with five SNL cameos between 2017 and 2024, McCarthy hosted the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series five times between 2011 and 2017. Here's a rundown of those five appearances, along with a look at either McCarthy's opening monologue or a highlight from that episode spotlighting McCarthy's comedic skills:

Season 37 Episode 2 (October 1, 2011, with musical guest Lady Antebellum)

Season 38 Episode 17 (April 6, 2013, with musical guest Phoenix)

Season 39 Episode 13 (February 1, 2014, with musical guest Imagine Dragons)

Season 41 Episode 13 (February 13, 2016, with musical guest Kanye West)

Season 42 Episode 20 (May 13, 2017, with musical guest HAIM)

In "Cut For Time: Supermarket Spree," McCarthy portrays a contestant who will stop at nothing – and we are talking nothing – to take out her competition (Vanessa Bayer) on Supermarket Spree:

Heading into the weekend, McCarthy had a chance to crash Fallon's monologue – here's a look:

Don't forget that host Josh O'Connor and musical guest Lily Allen are set for December 13th, with the midseason finale featuring host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher on December 20th. Here's a look at McCarthy and the cast checking in from Wednesday night's read-thru, followed by a look back at this week's midweek sketch (with SNL's Ben Marshall and Ashley Padilla) and Studio 8H (with SNL's Kenan Thompson) promos:

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!