SNL Promo: Ana de Armas, Karol G, Bowen Yang & Marcello Hernandez Check out Saturday Night Live host Ana de Armas, musical guest Karol G, and SNL's Bowen Yang & Marcello Hernandez with this week's promos.

After learning that SNL alum Pete Davidson (Peacock's Bupkis) would be returning to host on May 6th, we get to shift the focus back to this weekend and host Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out). Because she's joined by musical guest Karol G as well as NBC's Saturday Night Live cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez for this week's on-set promo. In the first promo, Hernandez tries to keep the rhyme game going. Following that, Yang suffers an in-the-moment identity crisis. And in the third promo (in Spanish), Hernandez offers Karol G some respect & appreciation for her music – who shares that she's excited to be there. As for Yang? Well, he's the beach. Yup. You'll understand in a minute…

Here's a look at de Armas, Hernandez, Yang & Karol G in this week's on-set promo, followed by a look back at how the week's gone so far:

Saturday Night Live Preview: Ana de Armas/Karol G

Here's a look back at de Armas in action, followed by a look back at the week so far (with on-set promos expected later today):

And here's a look back at de Armas & SNL cast member Chloe Fineman's midweek sketch from earlier today, as the two engage in a little "method brainstorming" ahead of this weekend's episode:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Lorne Michaels on Season 48, SNL's Future & More

Speaking with The New York Times, SNL creator Lorne Michaels addressed the casting changes heading into the new season, labeling the then-upcoming season as "a year of reinvention" that could lead to some "exhilarating" change and teasing what's in store for SNL's big 50th-anniversary celebration:

COVID-19 Fallout Resulted in Much Larger SNL Cast Than Usual: "The pandemic had put us in this position where no one could really leave because there were no jobs. And at the same time, if I don't add new people every year, then the show isn't the show. There have to be new people, for both our sake and also for the audience."

Michaels Believes Cast Departures are Good Things for SNL: "We got to a point where we had a lot of people, and people weren't getting enough playing time. The way the series has survived is by that level of renewal. The price of success is that people go off and do other things; their primary obligation is to their talent and to keep pushing that. And there's something so much better about the show when all that matters is the show. There's a time to say goodbye, and there's a natural time for it, but the natural time just got interfered with by the pandemic."

SNL's 50th Anniversary/Season? Think Big: "The 50th will be a big event. We'll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won't be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much."