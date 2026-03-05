Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Promos: Ryan Gosling/"The Notebook," Gorillaz & Insider Trading

This week's SNL promos: Ashley Padilla makes her devotion to "The Notebook" pretty clear to Ryan Gosling, on-air insider trading, and more.

We've got a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live hitting this weekend. We've got a day that just happens to be Thursday. That must mean it's time for SNL host Ryan Gosling (Hail Mary) and musical guests Gorillaz to be joined by SNL star Ashley Padilla for the Studio 8H promos. First up, Padilla makes it clear that for many, The Notebook never ends. Following that, Padilla shares her foolproof plan to use her status on the show to get rich. Yes, it's illegal. Very, very illegal. Finally, Padilla asks Gorillaz how it feels to be first-time musical guests, and they respond… we think?

SNL Season 51: New Cut For Time Sketches

Thankfully, SNL was kind enough to share two great Cut For Time sketches from this past weekend's show. Right from the jump, you knew they were going to be great because we got "Car Song" from Jane Wickline and Veronika Slowikowska, with the duo offering an ode to ordering Uber after a night out that… one that definitely goes in some interesting directions (no spoilers).

Following that, "Tourette's" referenced the BAFTA Awards incident in which Tourette's campaigner John Davidson's tic saw him yelling the N-word while Sinners stars Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan were on stage presenting. The premise of the sketch was that other infamous pop culture figures would start using Tourette's as an excuse for the things they've done:

Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York star, played by Sarah Sherman): "I suffer from severe long-winded monologue-style Tourette's, a condition that affects nine out of 10 people on Long Island."

Mel Gibson (Andrew Dismukes): "I too suffer from Tourette's, which explains a lot of the things I've said or yelled through the years. Am I proud of what I said? No. But I am very proud for you to know that it was because of Tourette's. Unfortunately, I'm not alone."

Armie Hammer (Connor Storrie): "Hi cuties, I'm Armie Hammer, and not many people know this, but one of the most common side effects of Tourette's is cannibalism. You could be casually DMing with a girl, and suddenly, the Tourette's takes over, and you're typing stuff like, 'I'm literally going to eat you', and she's like, 'Lol, what?'"

JK Rowling (Ashley Padilla): "Tourette's isn't just blurting out an offensive word; it can be a years-long obsession with something like trans rights, and a deep anger that someone who is born with a wand in their pants would want that wand removed and replaced with a Horcrux. But now you know, it was all the Tourette's fault, and not a bet I made with Bill Belichick to see who could destroy their legacy faster."

In addition, we also had Kenan Thompson as Bill Cosby, Kam Patterson as Kanye West, James Austin Johnson as Louis CK, and … Michael Che?!? And it's all brought to you by the National Workforce of Rethinking Disabilities (NWORD) – here's a look at both sketches:

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!