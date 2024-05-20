Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, interview with the vampire, saturday night live, skeleton crew, the boys, X-Men '97

Skeleton Crew, The Boys, SNL/Scooby-Doo & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, we look at Interview with the Vampire, Saturday Night Live, The Boys, Skeleton Crew, X-Men '97, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Michael Connelly/The Safe Man, Prime Video's The Boys, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Disney+'s X-Men '97, AEW Collision/AEW Rampage, Crunchyroll, Full House/Bob Saget, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Ming-Na Wen, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, Saturday Night Live, The Boys, Skeleton Crew, X-Men '97, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 20, 2024:

Interview with the Vampire S02E02 Review: Lestat Still Looms Large

Saturday Night Live S49 Shows Ranked: Stone, Gosling, Sweeney & More

SNL: "Scooby-Doo" Sketch Ranks Up There with "Beavis and Butt-Head"

Michael Connelly On The Connecting Theme Between The Safe Man, Bosch

The Boys S04 Teasers: Quaid, Moriarty Recap Hughie & Annie's Journey

Skeleton Crew Characters Previewed in "Star Wars" Series Merch Listing

X-Men '97 Fans "Are Just Going to Have to Be Patient" for Season 2

Get Cheesed Off at Last Night's AEW Collision and AEW Rampage

Crunchyroll Blu-Rays for August: My Hero Academia Season 6 & More

SNL Season 49 Ends Strong with Scooby-Doo, Joke-Swap & More (REVIEW)

Full House: Stamos, Olsen Twins & More Reunite for Bob Saget Birthday

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Ming-Na Wen Found May's "Spirit Animal"

Doctor Who, Bosch, The Acolyte, Spider-Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!