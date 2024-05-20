Posted in: Arcane Wonders, Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Ito

Arcane Wonders To Release Japanese Card Game Ito

Arcane Wonders has a new card game on the way later this Fall as the team will release the popular Japanese title Ito this October.

Article Summary Arcane Wonders to launch English version of Japanese card game Ito in October.

Ito game joins Dice Tower Essentials, indicating high regard by Tom Vasel.

Game focuses on cooperative fun, secret numbers, and putting them in order.

Partnership with Arclight Games aims to bring Ito to gamers globally.

Tabletop publisher Arcane Wonders has announced they will bring the popular Japanese card game Ito over to Western audiences. This will be a completely English version of the title, designed almost exactly as the original party title for players to check out, as you'll have fun coming up with fun strategies tied together by string theory. We have more info on the game for you below as it will be released this October.

Ito

Ito has captured the hearts of more than 300,000 players in Japan with its blend of easy-to-learn gameplay and cooperative fun for the whole family. Now, thanks to the collaboration between Arcane Wonders and Arclight Games, gamers in the United States, Canada, and English-speaking markets around the world, will have the opportunity to enjoy the Ito experience. Ito joins the prestigious Dice Tower Essentials line, curated by renowned board game reviewer Tom Vasel, who hand-selects games that he believes belong in every gamer's collection. This endorsement speaks volumes to the quality and enjoyment that Ito offers to players of all ages and experience levels.

Ito is a cooperative game where you and your friends each get your own secret number which you will then have to try to put in order. Each player gets a number card with a value between one and 100, and everyone works together as a group to do this based on the clues everyone gives in the chosen category. Remember, it's a SECRET, so of course you can't directly tell each other what number you have!

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Arclight Games to bring Ito to a global audience," said Robert Geistlinger, President of Arcane Wonders. "We believe that Ito perfectly embodies the spirit of the Dice Tower Essentials line of games. Its engaging gameplay and universal appeal make it a perfect addition to any gamer's collection."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!