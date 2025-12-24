Posted in: Disney+, NBC, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Sketch Gives "Phineas and Ferb" Some Love; Martella Approves

Phineas and Ferb star and SNL fan Vincent Martella appreciated the shout-out from Ariana Grande during a sketch in the midseason finale.

Any time your TV series or film is referenced on Saturday Night Live, you've made it as a pop culture sensation, which was the case with Disney's Phineas and Ferb and star Vincent Martella, who voices Phineas Flynn, took to social media to acknowledge the SNL skit the series was referenced in on the December 20th episode featuring host Ariana Grande called "Espresso Martini" playing Panina Withers, who introduces the concept of "Expresso Martini Safe Rooms" to keep young inebriated drunk women (aka BMDs – bitches of mass destruction) inside as they act out their incoherent babbling and cliches.

Phineas and Ferb Star Vincent Martella Thanks SNL for Sketch Reference

The sketch has Grande's Panina discussing the problem at hand as she's flanked by two young men played by Jeremy Culhane and Ben Marshall, who share their respective drunk girlfriend experiences. As Panina describes the room, we see the women played by Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman act out with the existing props in their drunken stupors, which also includes the departing Bowen Yang as the "gay" behind bulletproof glass to keep him safe as he argues with the two women. At the end of the sketch, we see the two guys alone as Panina succumbs to the espresso martini temptation as she launches her own rant, which includes talking about Marshall's character "Homebody looks like Phineas AND Ferb."

Of the sketch, Martella wrote on social media, "Phineas and Ferb on Saturday Night Live! You really have no idea how much this means to me. It is such an incredible joy to play Phineas," while adding on video saying, "Alright, I've been watching Saturday Night Live since its first season," he begins. "That means I've been watching this show for 50 years. It's always been a barometer for pop culture, what's interesting in the world, what people are talking about, just what's happening. This weekend, I was watching Saturday Night Live, and this happened" before showing the clip of Grande's character going off the rails.

Phineas and Ferb ran for four seasons on the Disney Channel from 2007-2015, along with a revival fifth season in 2025 on the platform and Disney+. For more, you can check out more on Martella's direct reaction to the "milestone," you can check out the post below. The next episode of SNL with host Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) airs January 17th on NBC.

Phineas and Ferb on Saturday Night Live! You really have no idea how much this means to me. It is such an incredible joy to play Phineas. pic.twitter.com/i6oY3pgjQx — Vincent Martella (@vince_martella) December 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

