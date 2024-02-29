Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Kacey Musgraves, nbc, preview, saturday night live, snl, Sydney Sweeney

SNL: Sweeney, Musgraves, Gardner Bring Girl Power, Leap Day Wishes

It's "Girl Power" and Leap Day wishes for Saturday Night Live host Sydney Sweeney, musical guest Kacey Musgraves & SNL star Heidi Gardner.

On Wednesday, NBC's Saturday Night Live host Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You) was joined by SNL cast member Michael Longfellow for a midweek sketch showing us how those on-screen "meet-cute" moments would work in the real world (which you can check out below). Later in the day, the cast and Sweeney checked in from the read-thru for this weekend's episode – bringing us to Thursday and this week's on-stage promos. For this go-around, Sweeney is joined by musical guest Kacey Musgraves and SNL star Heidi Gardner – with the first promo finding Gardner excited by the "Girl Power" on the stage – but Sweeney's fanbase might not exactly be a big help when it comes to bringing in more female viewers. Following that, the trio share their "Leap Day" wishes – with Gardner's wish getting really, really specific…

SNL Season 49: Getting the Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that was taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

