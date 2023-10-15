Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, saturday night live, snl, taylor swift, travis kelce

SNL: Taylor Swift Intros Ice Spice; Travis Kelce Pokes NFL (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce made surprise appearances on tonight's Saturday Night Live with host Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice.

After an early end to the previous season due to the start of the WGA writers' strike back in May, NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight to kick off its 49th season – one season away from the jaw-dropping Season 50 milestone. And that brought host/SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice to the stages of Studio 8H – but they weren't the only famous faces that ended up making an appearance. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singing/songwriting force of nature Taylor Swift also made their way to NYC this weekend – only days after Swift attended Kelce's game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night (which the Chiefs won, 19-8). Kelce played himself at the end of the "Fox NFL Sunday" sketch that poked some fun at the NFL and how invested it's become in Kelce & Swift's relationship. Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, and Molly Kearney made the sketch work, offering a perfect set-up to Kelce's brief appearance. But Swift kept things simple and to the point, showing up to introduce her friend Ice Spice ahead of her second performance.

Here's a look at the "Fox NFL Sunday" – with Kelce making his appearance during the closing moments of the sketch (but definitely give yourself enough time to check out the entire sketch – it's more than worth it). Following that, we have a brief clip from SNL spotlighting Swift's introduction ahead of Ice Spice's second performance. And don't forget that we have Bad Bunny pulling double duty next week on SNL, serving as both the night's official host as well as the musical guest (with more details expecting soon on the way the rest of the Season 49 calendar is going to play out):

