SNL Trio Wasn't Ready for Nikki Glaser's Roast in This Midweek Sketch

SNL host Nikki Glaser was minding her own business. It was Ashley Padilla, Kam Patterson, and James Austin Johnson who asked to be roasted.

After a great return from a one-week break, NBC's Saturday Night Live is back this weekend, with host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr. With today being Wednesday, we know we'll get a look at the SNL read-thru later today. But first, we have the midweek sketch waiting for you above. Just so we're clear, Glaser was minding her own business, going through the rundown for this weekend's show. She didn't know that Ashley Padilla, Kam Patterson, and James Austin Johnson would show up and ask her to roast them. It's also important to note that the three of them reassured Glaser that she wouldn't hurt their feelings and that they could take it in stride. Well, let's just say that it doesn't quite go that way…

Don't forget that November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean (with the rest of the season's scheduled still to be announced). Now, here's a look at Glaser's one-on-one with late-night host and SNL alum Seth Meyers from earlier this week. Glaser shared how excited she is to be hosting, dropped a great joke about how she broke the ice with EP Lorne Michaels, advice that her father had for her about hosting, and much more:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

