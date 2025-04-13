Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, The White Lotus

SNL: Trump-Skewering "The White Lotus" Sketch Show/Season Highlight

SNL imagined if the Trump family, RFK Jr., and others vacationed during The White Lotus Season 3 - with Scarlett Johansson and others.

While NBC's Saturday Night Live was off to a pretty solid start, a filmed sketch might have been the headline-grabber of the night. It took the current situation with Trump's White House and applied it to a hit HBO series that recently wrapped up its run last weekend. In SNL's Trump/The White Lotus mashup ("The White POTUS: An American Horror Story"), James Austin Johnson's Trump is Timothy Ratliff – with Chloe Fineman's Melania as Victoria Ratliff, Mikey Day's Donald Trump Jr. as Saxon Ratliff, and the returning Alex Moffat's Eric Trump as Lochlan Ratliff – with Trump trying to decide whether to kill himself, his family, or both over how his tariffs are wrecking the economy – instead, choose to shoot Uncle Sam.

We got a look at host Jon Hamm's crazed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Rick – alongside Sarah Sherman as Aimee Lou Wood's Chelsea (physical impression was a bit brutal). Musical guest Lizzo was great as Belinda, dropping a great joke about how her $5 million from Gary/Greg (Jon Gries) used to be $20 million – and speaking of Gary/Greg, guess who advised Trump on the tariffs in the first place – under the name Howard Lutnick? We also got a special appearance from Scarlett Johansson (as Ivanka Trump!!!), Heidi Gardner's Kristi Noem, Ashley Padilla's Pam Bondi, Marcello Hernandez's Marco Rubio, and a very swarthy Vladimir Putin (the returning Beck Bennett). We don't want to give away too many more details than that, but serious props to SNL's writers for going above and beyond in terms of the satirical knife-twisting. Okay, one last thing – keep an eye out for Kenan Thompson's Tiger Woods during a very "intimate" moment.

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

