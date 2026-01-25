Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL "Weekend Update" to ICE Agents: Ask Yourselves, "Are We D***s"?

Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che took on ICE, wondering if ICE agents ever ask themselves, "Are we d***s?"

This weekend's Teyana Taylor-hosted edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live went after the Trump Administration and the Department of Homeland Security's ICE agents last night, only hours after the news hit that 37-year-old Minneapolis intensive care nurse Jeffrey Pretti had been shot and killed by Border Patrol agents. A number of videos taken of the incident strongly contradict, or at least cast doubt on, the Trump Administration's version of events. Though ICE was mentioned during the "Trump Awards Cold Open," it was "Weekend Update's" Michael Che who didn't hold back.

"Vice President J.D. Vance criticized protesters confronting ICE Officers, saying they should instead write an op-ed or argue about it on social media. You know, just like these young scholars did on January 6th," Che said, with an image of the traitors who attacked the U.S. Capitol in 2021 on display behind him. "I get that ICE agents are people, allegedly, and they have a job to do. But at some point while you're pepper-spraying old ladies or shooting at a nurse, do you ever stop to ask yourself, 'Are we dicks?'" he added.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!