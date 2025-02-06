Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL50: The Anniversary Special: Pedro Pascal, Kim Kardashian & More

Set for Feb. 16, the early lineup for NBC's SNL50: The Anniversary Special also includes Ayo Edebiri, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, and more.

Though the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has been and will continue to celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout the season, Sunday, February 16th, is a special night. Kicking off at 8 pm ET, NBC and Peacock's live three-hour event SNL50: The Anniversary Special is set to honor Saturday Night Live. Earlier today, we were treated to a promo trailer listing just some of the names expected to attend – including Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, and more to come!

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert Trailer: Peacock Previews Live Event

Earlier this month, the word came down that SNL would be celebrating its 50th anniversary in a very big way – and we're not talking about the big primetime special set for Feb. 16th. Set for Feb. 14th (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.) and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert features a lineup of chart-topping musical guests from across the decades, coming together to celebrate 50 years of SNL musical and comedy performances. An iconic lineup of musical artists will be joined by legendary Saturday Night Live Hall-of-Famers and surprise special guests – all under one roof: NYC's famed Radio City Music Hall. Now, we're getting a trailer for the event – set to stream live on Peacock in twelve days.

So, who can we expect to see take the stage? We're talking Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots, and more to be announced. In addition, along with the concert event and the anniversary celebration, NBC is set to air the very first episode of SNL (with host George Carlin) on Saturday, February 15, from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT. Now, here's a look at the trailer

In addition to streaming on Peacock, the special one-night-only concert event will also play at fan screening events in select IMAX theaters at Regal Cinemas across California (Regal Edwards Ontario Palace), Pennsylvania (Regal UA King of Prussia), Texas (Regal Lone Star), New York (Regal Deer Park), and Florida (Regal South Beach). At a later date, free tickets for fan screenings will be made available exclusively for current Fandango FanClub, Regal Crown Club members, and IMAX subscribers.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is produced by Broadway Video and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller. Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson serve as Executive Producers. Caroline Maroney and Erin David produce the concert event, with Ken Aymong and Rob Paine as supervising producers.

