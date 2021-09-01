Snoopy and Charlie Brown Animation Cel Hits Auction

Whether you were a fan of the original Peanuts newspaper strip by Charles M. Schultz or the hyper-popular animation franchise, the impact of Snoopy and Charlie Brown cannot be understated. The nervous and unlucky Charlie Brown was an unlikely protagonist to whom audiences bonded. Everyone likes an underdog but, even more than that, everyone loves his dog. Snoopy has become one of the most iconic characters in both comics and animation, becoming well-loved for his unique character design and his playful, creative, fantasy-driven personality. While Charlie Brown was a reserved and quiet kid who always doubted everything positive that came his way (and for good reason!), Snoopy lived peacefully with his head in the clouds. Now, fans of these two Peanuts favorites can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on an original production cel featuring both Charlie Brown and Snoopy.

Snoopy awaits his supper in this charming cel setup. This setup is composed of two original, hand-painted 12 field cels depicting Charlie Brown giving Snoopy dinner from his favorite bowl while Snoopy watches. Also included are two animation drawings of the scene. Charlie Brown measures 3.25" x 3.5" and Snoopy measures 2.75" on their respective cels. The Charlie Brown cel and drawing are both numbered A-36 on their lower right corners, while the Snoopy cel and drawing are both numbered SN-2. The cels are placed in front of a color print background and have slight edge wear and handling, as well as some slight curling on their edges. The cels are in Very Good condition. The drawings have some slight graphite smudging and yellowing on the edges, as well as slight edge wear and handling, but overall are in Very Good condition.

You can take a look at the different layers of this cel here in this second image:

Best of luck to everyone heading over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this awesome Charlie Brown and Snoopy production cel.