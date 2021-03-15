Snowpiercer Off Next Week, 2-Hour Season 2 Finale Return; E08 Preview

Welcome back to our weekly preview of TNT's second season of the Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, and Sean Bean-starring Snowpiercer– but before we get to that, a big update from the network regarding the season finale. Because of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, cable's #2 scripted series will be pre-empted- which means after tonight's episode "The Eternal Engineer," Snowpiercer will return on Monday, March 29, with a two-hour season finale starting at 9 pm ET/PT on TNT.

Now here's your look at Snowpiercer S02E08 "The Eternal Engineer" (teleplay by Renée St. Cyr), where an engineering catastrophe forces Layton (Diggs) to make a difficult choice that might cost him much more than he could've ever expected:

With the series nearing its second-season finale in less than a month, the cast and crew of Snowpiercer offer their thoughts on where the show's gone this season- and possibly some clues as to where it's heading:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

TNT's Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.