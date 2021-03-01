Snowpiercer S02E06 Preview: Melanie Has The Future in Her Hands

With all due respect to the drama taking place onboard the trains of TNT's Snowpiercer, this week's episode "Many Miles from Snowpiercer" is the one we've been waiting for. First, because it's going to giving the acting powerhouse that is Jennifer Connelly a moment to shine once again in what's feeling like a serious Emmys nomination contender. Second, Connelly's Melanie is undertaking the most dangerous mission of all: bringing life back to the planet- and giving the people of Snowpiercer and Big Alice a new place to call home. Assuming there are any trains left for her to report back to…

In Snowpiercer Season 2, Episode 6 "Many Miles from Snowpiercer" (teleplay by Donald Joh), Melanie fights for survival in treacherous conditions, vying to do what others before her could not- as you're about to see in the following promo and sneak preview of a time before the freeze fell:

What was it like on Snowpiercer, before the Freeze made things… complicated… Catch a new #Snowpiercer, Monday on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/2ggcBWb33p — Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) February 28, 2021

For a look at what's to come from the re-emergence of Mr. Wilford, check out the official trailer for the second season of TNT's Snowpiercer– with the series airing Monday nights at 9 pm ET:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

TNT's Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.