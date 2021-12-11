Solar Opposites: McMahan Talks S03/S04 Update; Rick and Morty Rumor

Even while Korvo (Justin Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) continue bringing Hulu subscribers their brand of twisted holiday cheer with A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special, work continues rolling along on Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's hit series Solar Opposites. And with it being the holiday season, it seems only appropriate that he "gift" fans with some good news. So when it comes to the third season, it's "in the final throws" of being animated and with the scoring/mixing. Still not good enough? McMahan wants everyone to know that writing on the fourth season is going while you read this. Oh, and speaking of Roiland? McMahan also offered some clarity when it comes to how work on Rick and Morty impacts Solar Opposites. Or to be more precise, how work on the Adult Swim series doesn't impact the Hulu series.

Here's a look at McMahan's tweet from earlier today offering an update:

We're writing season 4 right now, season 3 is in the final throws of animation and scoring/mixing. I can't wait for everyone to see the insanity. — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And McMahan was also kind enough to clarify any rumblings that are out there about Solar Opposites being delayed (or ever being delayed) by production on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

With the special episode currently streaming, here's a look back at the official trailer followed by an extended look in the form of the NSFW music video for "WTF is Christmas?" (with Korvo getting an assist from Darren Criss) that's not for the easily offended (which is a nice way of saying it's NSFW so don't play it loud):

A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special: HO HO HO! The Solars don't understand the holidays, but that won't stop them from trying!

In Roiland and McMahan's adult animated series, four aliens escape from their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry Terry (Middleditch) and Jesse (Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth. The series also features an all-star line-up of voice actors that's included Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.