Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer: Ship's About to Get Real This Season

Up until now, Solar Opposites co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan have shared a sneak preview of the second season of Hulu's adult animated series as well as a teaser (and an NSFW naughtier version) that showed that try as they might? It doesn't look like Korvo (Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack) and the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) aren't going anywhere any time soon. Which is a good thing considering the series is set to return on Friday, March 26. But just because they're still stuck on Earth doesn't mean there aren't a wide range of things for the fam to corrupt and turn into horrific disasters- as you're about to see in the following look at the second season.

Here's your look at the official trailer for Hulu's Solar Opposites- where "ship's" about to get real:

Now here's a look back at the "red band" NSFW teaser for the show's return released last month:

Here's a look back at the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel, which included the previously-released sneak preview:

In Roiland and McMahan's adult animated series, four aliens escape from their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth. The series also features an all-star line-up of voice actors that also includes Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.