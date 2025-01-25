Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling S02E03 Still a Long Way to Go Review: Jinwoo's Strength

Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3: "Still a Long Way to Go" demonstrated yet another level and layer to Jinwoo's strength.

Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3: "Still a Long Way to Go" was yet another testament to Jinwoo's strength. The episode went by fast following Jinwoo leveling up and several bits on the outside world. Things seem to be cooking and slowly setting up for what is to come. The episode starts off with Jinwoo and Jinho clearing out a dungeon. It is the first time Jinho sees the shadow army Jinwoo commands. I can imagine it must make an impression. We see them having dinner after, and in his drunken stupor, Jinho starts getting sad that their run-tackling dungeons have come to an end. He starts telling Jinwoo that he considers him more of an older brother than his actual brother. It was cute; it seemed Jinwoo understood this was important to Jinho and just filled their cups again and promised to see him as a brother from now on.

At home, we see Jinwoo telling his sister he will be leaving for a week, and she suspects it has to do with a hotel. However, he just spends all this time back at the hell tower dungeon claiming 1000 souls. And he does. And levels up like crazy, too. Just how powerful is Jinwoo becoming and what is the end game? Is Jinwoo even himself anymore? It is crazy how much he has taken to this and I feel there is more coming after what the ice elf said to him. In his end, Jinho requested for his father to give him the blessing to take over instead of his brother, and his dad gave him the chance with one condition: getting Jinwoo to join their guild.

I am not going to lie; it felt like the episode breezed through. I feel like the parts outside felt s but disjointed, and I did not understand what was going on, like with the blonde girl we see in the pool and being handed paperwork. Then my other problem was the system pop-ups: whenever Jinwoo leveled up out, there were items also collected, it was not explained or went too fast. Like, I get it and appreciate not drawing out storylines, but I felt like I was missing something. I mean, we saw Jinwoo claim 1000 souls on 75 floors in just twenty-something minutes. Nonetheless, it was fun and packed with Acton— I cannot deny that.

Throughout this, we get snippets of things building up around. There is a hunger that claims to have been trapped inside a gate for 10 years. It seems he came out of a warp thingy in the US and claims to be human and wants to go home. However, the eyes glowed yellow, and the smile seemed feral like every creature we have come across in dungeons so far. We see Hwang is on his way to question him. However, his name is familiar: Il-Hwan Sung. During the questioning we learn he has a son whose name is Jinwoo. Okay, excuse? This plot just thickened, and I am not sure what to think anymore. Is he part of the system, too?

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3 "Still a Long Way to Go" Review by Alejandra Bodden 7.5 / 10 Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3: "Still a Long Way to Go" was yet another testament to Jinwoo's strength. The episode went by fast following Jinwoo leveling up and several bits on the outside world. Things seem to be cooking and slowly setting up for what is to come.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!