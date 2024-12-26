Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ,

Sonic 3 Stars Elba & Reeves Have Knuckles/Shadow Spinoff Series Ideas

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 stars Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves have an idea for a Knuckles and Shadow series spinoff set after the film's events.

As far as capitalizing on video game adaptations on film and TV, Sega has plenty of mileage to go on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with the success of the trilogy and Paramount+ spinoff Knuckles. The Ben Schwarz-starred films have plenty of steam not only by letting the comedian infuse his humor into the protagonist, but also by allowing co-stars like James Marsden (Tom), Tika Sumpter (Maddie), Lee Majdoub, and Colleen O'Shaughnessy (voice of Miles "Tails" Prower) to shine. It also didn't hurt recruiting A-listers like Jim Carrey as the live-action Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik; Idris Elba, who voices Knuckles the Echidna; and Keanu Reeves, who voices Shadow the Hedgehog along the way. With the warm reception of Elba's spinoff series on Paramount+ and equally received Sonic 3 in theaters, Elba and Reeves had an idea that would pair Knuckles and Shadow together for their own series.

Sonic 3 Stars Elba & Reeves Have Knuckles/Shadow Spinoff Title Ideas
Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (2024). Image courtesy of Paramount

While the word is mum on a Knuckles season two, Elba suggested to ComicBook.com, "I'm telling you…'Shadow Knuckles'" to which Reeves responded, "No, 'Knuckles and Shadow.'" Elba cited his reasoning, "'Shadow Knuckles' sounds like a band." Reflecting on the humble beginnings of the Sonic film franchise, live-action video game films or video game films, in general, have often been seen as risky IPs due to their tendency to fail at the box office.

London, United Kingdom – March 01,2023: Idris Elba attends the global premiere of "Luther: The Fallen Sun" at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England, photo by Fred Duval/Shutterstock.com.

With the unexpected success of the 2019 live-action film Detective Pikachu with the title character voiced by Ryan Reynolds, things looked initially promising for Paramount's Sonic until the backlash for the character's initial design. After the dramatic course correction along with positive reviews of Schwarz and Carrey's respective performances, a new empire was launched in 2020 and added to the legacy with its 2022 sequel. While there are still bombs like Lionsgate's Borderlands in 2024, the success of Universal's Super Mario Bros Movie adding to Paramount's Sonic success proves video games can work as viable film and TV franchises, and dare we dream? A Super Smash Bros film or series in the future? Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which also stars Krysten Ritter, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, Alyla Browne, Tom Butler, Jorma Taccone, and Shemar Moore is in theaters.

Keanu Reeves arrives for the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' L.A. Special Screening on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, CA. Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com

