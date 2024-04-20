Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Idria Elba, knuckles, sonic, Sonic 3

Knuckles, Sonic 3 Are "For All The Real Diehard" Fans: Idris Elba

Idris Elba says that Paramount+'s Knuckles and the upcoming feature Sonic 3 are "for all the real diehard" fans of the franchise.

Knuckles and Sonic 3 are both coming out this year, with the former hitting Paramount+ on April 26th. The cast includes Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital), with special appearances by Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as tails, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie. The star, of course, is Idris Elba as the title character, and in a chat with Collider, he says that the series and new film are for a specific breed of fan.

Knuckles Continues An Unlikely Franchise

As well as easter eggs for Sonic fans in Knuckles, he had this to say about that and the third film: "I can tease nothing. No, seriously. I don't even know what's gonna happen in it. No, I'm joking. I can tell you that it's super exciting. I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3 's probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans. They're gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it," Elba shared. "Jim [Carrey] is incredible, man. What a performance. It's so great to work against, even though I'm never there with him, but I get to hear his voice."

Who had Sonic become one of the most revered film franchises around on their bingo card? Sure, there are plenty of fans out there, but one that would include spin-offs and such? No way. The show does look good and should serve as a great lead-in to whatever adventures await in the third film.

Knuckles debuts on Paramount+ on April 26th.

