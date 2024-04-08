Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: knuckles, paramount, preview, sonic the hedgehog

Knuckles Cast Previews "Sonic" Spinoff Series; New Images Released

Set to hit Paramount+ on April 26th, the Knuckles cast preview the "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series and we have an updated image gallery.

Later this month, SEGA of America & Paramount+'s Idris Elba-starring Knuckles will come speeding onto our screens in a very big way – making it clear that there's a new sheriff in town. Set between the second & third "Sonic" films, the six-episode series follows Knuckles' hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he trains Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teaches him the ways of the Echidna warrior. And now, we have an updated image gallery to pass along that includes new & familiar faces and a better sense of the mayhem that's about to be unleashed.

With Knuckles set to hit Paramount+ on Friday, April 26th, in the U.S. & Canada (April 27th in all additional Paramount+ territories; in Japan later this year), here's a look at the cast offering some insights into what it's like working with their lead – followed by an updated image gallery from the upcoming streaming series:

Along with Elba voicing our lead, Adam Pally reprises his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple. In addition, special guest stars include Ben Schwartz, reprising his role as Sonic; Tika Sumpter, reprising her role as Maddie; and Colleen O'Shaughnessey, reprising her role as Tails. The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital).

Created for television by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, the series sees Ascher serving as showrunner and Whittington (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) serving as head writer (having also penned the pilot script). Jeff Fowler directed the pilot episode and serves as an executive producer alongside Elba, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker join Fowler in the director's chair this season. Additional series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

