Sonic Prime: Netflix Serves Up 2 Previews for New Animated Series

Originally announced earlier this year, Sonic Prime is a 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans that spotlights the "Blue Blur" of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it's a journey of self-discovery and redemption. Now thanks to today's games-themed session of Netflix's Geeked Week, we not only have a preview of what you can expect as well as another look that was released earlier this week. And while we still don't have an exact release date yet, we do know that it will be dropping later this year… and from what you're about to see? It looks like it will be more than worth the wait…

With Man of Action, Erik Wiese, WildBrain (Josh Scherba Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson), & SEGA (Haruki Satomi Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, and Toru Nakahara) executive producing, the voice cast for Sonic Prime includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. With the animated series set to the streaming service sometime later this year, here's a look at Big the Cat and Froggy from Netflix's Sonic Prime (and make sure you stick around after as we have another preview of the animated series waiting for you after):

And in the following sneak preview that was released earlier this week, viewers get to meet Shadow the Hedgehog, the "Ultimate Lifeform" who wields some seriously mysterious powers. and with Shadow comes the age-old question. Is he friend or foe?