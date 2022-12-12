Sonic Prime Previews: Baby Eggman Battle & A Double-Crossing Thorn

In three days, Sonic the Hedgehog will be in for the run of his life. And if he loses? No big deal… just the very fate of the universe as we know it. That's what's at stake when Netflix & Sega's animated series Sonic Prime shifts into overdrive on December 15th. When a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event, Sonic finds himself desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends. To that end, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime. Just to make sure that viewers appreciate just how epic this series is going to be, we have two more previews to pass along. In the first, Sonic and Thorn's search for a Prism Shard leads them deep into the jungle… where the lure of a Prism Shard proves too much of a temptation for one of them. Following that, Sonic and Eggman find themselves facing off once again… except this time? Well, let's just say Eggman is suddenly looking good for his age.

Here's a look at the two newest previews for Netflix's Sonic Prime that were released earlier today, with the animated series set to hit streaming screens later this week:

With Netflix's Sonic Prime set to hit streaming screens on December 15th, here's a look back at the preview that was released late last week, where Sonic realizes that this Tails isn't his Tails (followed by a look back at what was previously released about the animated series):

What We Know About Netflix's Sonic Prime

With Man of Action, Erik Wiese, WildBrain (Josh Scherba Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson), & SEGA (Haruki Satomi Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, and Toru Nakahara) executive producing, the voice cast for Sonic Prime includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. With the animated series set to the streaming service on December 15th, here's a look back at the official trailer that was released:

But that's not all because we also have a look back at the first two official teasers, followed by a preview of Big the Cat and Froggy. And if you're really good, there might just be another preview for the 8-episode series waiting for you after that (okay, there is):

It's the Sonic you know & love… until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you've never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of "badnik" robots. It's a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted.

In a previously-released preview, viewers had a chance to meet Shadow the Hedgehog, the "Ultimate Lifeform" who wields some seriously mysterious powers. and with Shadow comes the age-old question. Is he a friend or foe?