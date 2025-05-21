Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Creators Offer One Fan a Chance to Be a Permanent Resident

Want to be a permanent resident of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park and help out a worthy cause? Here's what you need to know...

Just as soon as April got underway, fans of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park were on the receiving end of some very good news. Kyle, Kenny, Stan, Cartman, and the rest of the folks from South Park would be back on Comedy Central for Season 27 beginning July 9th. What can we expect? It looks like we've got everything from ketamine and overflowing toilets to a space-bound Diddy – and even more problems with Canada. But what if you had a chance to do more than just watch the long-running animated series? What if you had a chance to become a permanent character in the series (and get a signed poster from Parker and Stone with you in it to make it really official)? That's what the show's creators are offering – and it's for a very worthy cause.

"We are proud to partner with Charitybuzz to help those affected by the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles earlier this year. A majority of our crew and the South Park production studio are in Los Angeles and several people were directly impacted by the fires in Pasadena, Altadena, and Palisades, which makes your support and donations even more meaningful," Parker and Stone shared in a message on the fundraising site (which includes all of the details and deadline you need). "This cause means a lot to us — and so do the fans who have supported us all these years. We can't wait to see one of you in the show."

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

The long-running animated series is produced by Parker and Stone alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers – with Christopher Brion serving as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

