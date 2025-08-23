Posted in: Comedy Central, Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Dean Cain, opinion, south park

South Park: FOX "News," Dean Cain Trying to One-Up Parker & Stone?

No, South Park wasn't involved in the footage FOX "News" showed of Dean Cain training to be an honorary ICE agent. It just looked like it...

From taking shots at James Gunn's Superman film (even though he hadn't seen it, of course) to training to be an ICE Agent, Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) has sure found some interesting ways to spend his free time. In case you hadn't heard, Cain announced that he was signing up as an ICE agent under U.S. Homeland Security "Cosplay Queen" Kristi Noem's watch. Well, it looks like Cain went through some training last week – and it seems like Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park might have to start upping its game because U.S. Homeland Security, Noem, Cain, and FOX "News" found a way to make this whole thing look even worse than how Comedy Central's long-running animated series mocked it.

FOX "News" posted a video of Cain going through training, and you would swear that whoever planned, filmed, and edited it couldn't get S27E02: "Got a Nut" out of their minds. First thing you need to know is that the reporter notes that Cain is training to be an honorary ICE Agent – not a regular one. You know, like how sometimes in elementary school they'll let a student be "Principal For the Day" and make them feel important without giving them any real responsibilities whatsoever?

Second… about that "training." What's the best way to describe it? Think back to the early seasons of shows like Ninja Warrior, before primarily people who had trained and were in shape would compete. There would be that one guy who you knew would never come close to completing the course, and what made it worse is that they would show you how they created a version of the course in their backyard to train on. You watch them go through it, but they still struggle even on their own course, and you end up feeling kinda sad and a little embarrassed having seen it. Well, it's like that – except instead of feeling kinda sad and a little embarrassed, you laugh your ass off and watch it three more times. Here's a look at a clip (and thanks to Wu Tang is for the Children for sharing):

LMAO Dean Cain training for ICE pic.twitter.com/T2tkcTHDyZ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

John Oliver: Why ICE Agent Dean Cain Won't Need to Wear a Mask

One person not impressed by Cain's call to action was HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, who not only called out Cain's decision but also twisted the knife on Noem's ICE and how much "trouble" it must be in if it needs to look to Cain to be its savior. After noting how the agency appears "more than a little desperate" to recruit agents, Oliver shifted the focus to what Cain had to share with FOX "News" talking head Jesse Watters about joining ICE. "You know, there's an old saying in Hollywood: if all you can get is Dean Cain, you are fucked," Oliver shared with the audience and viewers watching on Sunday night.

The late-night host continued, "I'm not saying that ICE isn't finding people. I'm just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of 'The Dog Who Saved Christmas,' 'The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation,' 'The Dog Who Saved Holidays,' 'The Dog Who Saved Halloween,' 'The Dog Who Saved Easter,' and 'The Dog Who Saved Summer,' maybe you are in trouble." As for the argument being made that ICE agents need to be masked to prevent retaliation, Oliver ended with some good news for Cain – we think? "On the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are fucking zero," he said. For his part, this was Cain's response:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!