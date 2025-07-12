Posted in: TV | Tagged: south park

South Park/Paramount Update: Series Gone From Streamer Outside U.S.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park was removed from Paramount+ outside of the U.S., adding to the drama between the show and Paramount.

On one hand, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park has definitely been making headlines heading into Season 27, hitting Comedy Central screens on July 23rd. On the other hand, it hasn't been making headlines for precisely the right reasons. We had the premiere date moved from July 9th to July 23rd, which was followed by Parker and Stone releasing a statement that called out Paramount Global over the pace of how the merger with Skydance was proceeding, referring to the merger as "a shit show" that's "fucking up 'South Park'" (more on that below). While that's going on, there's also the not-so-small matter of what's going down with the long-running animated series' streaming future.

Though Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reached the end of the exclusive licensing deal on June 23rd, South Park is remaining on HBO Max for at least the time being. Reports were that WBD was looking to carve out a deal with Paramount to keep South Park on the streaming service (with what's expected to be a non-exclusive deal with Paramount+), and that talks between the two were ongoing. Now, reports have come in that South Park has been removed from Paramount+ outside of the U.S. Though talks are ongoing to get the series back, the move came after the streamer's license to stream the series expired.

Meanwhile, Parker and Stone threatened legal action against incoming Paramount president Jeff Shell, claiming that there had been interference in the ongoing streaming deals with possible streaming partners Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery to the benefit of Paramount and detriment of Parker and Stone's South Park Digital Studios.

"In response to the press release from Comedy Central about the change in premiere date for 'South Park.' This merger is a shit show and it's fucking up 'South Park.' We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow," read the statement from Parker and Stone. Here's a look:

Parker and Stone will participate in an adult animation panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, returning to SDCC for the first time in nearly a decade. Joining the duo in Hall H for the panel on Thursday, July 24th ( a day after Season 27 debuts) at 6:45 p.m. are Beavis and Butt-Head's Mike Judge and Digman! creator Andy Samberg.

#SouthPark is back at San Diego Comic-Con! Trey Parker & Matt Stone return to Comic-Con for the first time in nearly a decade as part of Comedy Central's adult animation panel. Plus, celebrate Friday and Saturday with a free South Park fan activation in San Diego—open to… pic.twitter.com/YguPebd8uF — South Park (@SouthPark) July 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!