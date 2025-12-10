Posted in: Comedy Central, Current News, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S28E05 "The Crap Out": Trump, Satan, Jesus, Critters & More

Satan prepares to give birth, Trump and Vance are on a mission, and Dude Bro Jesus sees the light in South Park S28E05: "The Crap Out."

As we inch deeper into the holiday season and with only a handful of days left in 2025, we're curious as f**k as to where Trey Parker and Matt Stone plan on leaving things when the final credits roll on South Park S28E05: "The Crap Out." Satan has reached his due date, Stan's praying for a Christmas miracle to make everything better, and somehow "Santa Trump" and "JD the Elf" are on the ground in South Park. That's where things stand heading into tonight's episode, and here's a look at our real-time thoughts on what went down (followed by some cool extras we think you'll like).

South Park S28E05: "The Crap Out" Real-Time Thoughts

Stan's trying to get some counselling from Dude Bro Jesus, while making the case that Jesus needs to get his shit together and work a miracle. Yeah, Dude Bro Jesus is making it clear that nothing miraculous is going to happen.

What would a holiday episode be without a song? Of course, Satan would be singing while decorating the nursery – until he learns Trump abandoned him to head out to South Park (and only Trump and JD Vance know the reason why). Their mission? Free Peter Thiel (interesting that they didn't mention Pete Hegseth).

Peggy Rockbottom is a f***ing nightmare, and we're feeling for Stan as he prays for a miracle to a restroom toilet… bringing back the Woodland Critters!!!!

Wow! Towelie with the save! Satan knows that Trump and Vance are working together and trying to kill the baby. And a stoned Towelie keeps offering up the details.

"Crap outs have no rules": good to know?

It would really be nice to see Satan and Towelie teaming up to kick some serious ass. We know that's not going to happen, though… right?

Trump and Vance faked their way into the police station to rescue Thiel and Hegseth, while Stan just learned from the Woodland Critters that Thiel could be the one to kill the Antichrist baby. Bonus points for the Susan Sontag reference, by the way.

Dude Bro Jesus shows up to protect Trump from Satan's retribution. Shit. And just like that, Dude Bro Jesus whisked away Trump and Vance to safety.

"I got another Christian dipshit to help me get what I want": Trump about Dude Bro Jesus.

It looks like Stan needs a plan to save Satan, the Antichrist, the Woodland Critters, and a whole lot of other folks from a Dude Bro Jesus-backed Trump and his lackeys – and we don't have a whole lot of time left.

Having things so fucked up that Satan successfully giving birth to the Antichrist would actually be a "Christmas miracle" is about ten tons of serious satirical knife-twisting.

Stan reminded Jesus of what the holiday is supposed to be about… before the show made a direct metaphor between the questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's death and Satan's baby having mysteriously hung itself in utero.

While Trump celebrates winning once again in The White House, Satan packs up his memories of the child he never had and slowly walks out. Thankfully, the episode doesn't end on a completely dire note, with Stan getting a note from Jesus thanking him for helping him see the light. Jesus's miracle for Stan? A home to call home.

Patton Oswalt on Why Trump Doesn't React to Trey Parker, Matt Stone

During a recent episode of The Daily Beast's Last Laugh podcast, actor/comedian Patton Oswalt shared his theory behind Trump's selective bullying. "Nothing shuts Trump up like money," Oswalt shared. "He can argue that Stephen Colbert isn't getting the ratings and isn't making the money, even though the show is brilliant. But it's not that Stephen Colbert is slipping in the ratings, it's that the whole infrastructure of late-night television is slipping."

It's a different situation with Parker and Stone's animated series. In the Paramount Skydance Shareholder Letter for Q3 2025, released earlier this month, we learned that South Park not only helped bring in subscribers during the most recent financial quarter but was also the top driver of growth. "Recent highlights include our five-year exclusive deal with Matt Stone and Trey Parker, co-creators of 'South Park' – the top acquisition driver on Paramount+ in Q3," read the letter (which you can check out here). That's one of the reasons why Parker and Stone were reportedly signed to a new five-year deal worth $1.5 billion.

"'South Park,' not only does it make insane amount of some money, it gets insane ratings. And Trump can only be so angry at that because what Trump ultimately will respect, even if it doesn't respect him, is something where the numbers are through the roof, and the money is through the roof. He can't look at 'South Park' and see how brilliant it is, and he can't look at something like John Oliver and see how equally brilliant it is. All he can think of in terms of, look at this guy's numbers, look at their numbers, and that's the only way he sees the world." Oswalt added. "Something that is as massive and as undeniable as 'South Park,' both in quality, which people like you and I can see, but then in numbers and money, which Trump can see, he just falls silent. If Colbert was making 'South Park' money and getting 'South Park' eyes on him, Trump wouldn't know what to do."

Trey Parker, Matt Stone on Trump Focus: "Politics Became Pop Culture"

Parker and Stone had some interesting things to say about the long-running animated series's focus on Trump and its use of political satire during an interview with The New York Times. "It's not that we got all political. It's that politics became pop culture," Parker noted during the NYT interview, explaining why the Comedy Central series made a harder shift toward political satire. Adding to that was the growing vibe within the media community that pushing back against Trump was too "taboo" to consider. "Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey. Oh, that's where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we're over there," Stone added.

Although some criticize the duo and the show for having a left-leaning perspective, Parker views the show's creators as walking a middle ground, targeting issues on both sides of the political aisle. "We're just very down-the-middle guys. Any extremists of any kind we make fun of. We did it for years with the woke thing. That was hilarious to us. And this is hilarious to us," Parker explained. But with the line between politics and pop culture all but nonexistent at this point, Parker knows that "there's no getting away from this" – and that means the show can't ignore it. "It's like the government is just in your face everywhere you look," he shared. "Whether it's the actual government or whether it is all the podcasters and the TikToks and the YouTubes and all of that, and it's just all political and political because it's more than political. It's pop culture."

Though noting that there will be a point when Parker and Stone are "sick of" having Trump and his lackeys getting the show's spotlight, it won't be happening anytime soon. "You know, next year will be different. If there's one thing we know, it is that our show will be a lot longer than theirs," Parker said, before ending with a line that echoes when Kyle had to share with Stan and Kenny at the end of the most recent episode. "So, we just got to do this for now," he added.

