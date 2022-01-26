South Park Season 25 Finds Classy Way to Remind Us About Kyle's Mom

With Matt Stone and Trey Parker's South Park heading back to its old stomping grounds on Comedy Central on February 2nd for the first of six new episodes, fans have been treated to a very cool and "classy" series of videos honoring the occasion of its 25th season. Over the past few weeks, the folks over at South Park Studios have been releasing videos of a 30-piece orchestra performing various takes on the songs from the long-running animated series, with the first two honoring the theme song as well as "Gay Fish" (from Season 13 Episode 5 "Fishsticks"). Well, they're back with a new edition, and with it comes a very important question. Have you heard about Kyle's mom?

Debuting in S01E09 "Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo" (and appearing in South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut, as well as in instrumental form in the video game, South Park: The Fractured but Whole), Cartman's ode to Sheila Broflovski was arranged by Broadway veteran Stephen Oremus and features singers Nikki Renee Daniels, Tamar Greene, Jeff Kready & Elizabeth Stanley. Now without further ado, take a listen to "Kyle's Mom":

Now here's a look at what can best be described as a "minimalist approach" to a teaser announcing the long-running animated series return, offering strictly the basic intel for now:

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Parker and Stone executive produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. New episodes of will stream on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-episode premiere.