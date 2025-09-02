Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Season 27 E04 Preview: Labubu, Butters, Trump/Satan & More

In the trailer for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park Season 27 Episode 4, it's Butters, Labubu, Satan, Jesus, Trump's tariffs, and more.

We got word last week that it looked like Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park would be running break weeks for the remainder of Season 27 (which would have the series wrapping in December). That means we've got a new episode dropping this Wednesday, September 3rd – and now, we have a trailer for S27E04 waiting for you above. In the promo above, Butters faces the near-impossible task of securing a Labubu doll for his girlfriend's birthday. Making matters worse? Tariffs. Yup, Trump's tariffs – which may explain why we see the not-so-happy couple of Trump and Satan descending down the steps from Air Force One.

South Park Season 27 Episode 3: "Sickofancy" Real-Time Reactions

Here's a look back at our real-time thoughts on S27E03: "Sickofancy":

Tegridy Farms just got raided by ICE as Randy was filming a commercial, and he's not happy: "Those were my Mexicans!"

ChatGPT's role as Randy and Sharon's marriage counselor was spot-on, and Randy would absolutely turn his life over to AI.

I feel for Towelie, reminds me a lot of what Mr. Mackey went through.

Holy shit, we've got Randy and Towelie going the microdosing ketamine route and turning their business plan over to ChatGPT.

"Ohhhhhhhhhh… I'm in a hole. I'm in a hole" – Randy (LOLOLOLOLOL)

Techridy might be the best example of techno-babble bullshit that we're seeing being sold on social media every day, even as you're reading this.

The message that even the most innovative approaches require a labor force isn't lost.

Okay, the parade of famous faces kissing Trump's ass with golden gifts and reassurances that he doesn't have a small penis hit hard (serves you right, Apple CEO Tim Cook).

You know it's bad when even Satan needs ChatGPT to help him devise a way to get out of his toxic relationship with Trump.

We've got Randy, Towelie, and ChatGPT breaking into an ICE facility so that Techridy can have the one Mexican worker that it needs (the out-of-shape ICE agents running behind their van gets bonus points).

For the record, I agree with ChatGPT: Sharon's fries/salad idea was pretty cool.

Okay, Towelie going to Washington, DC, to bribe Trump to get weed reclassified is a nice touch – and Towelie's sightseeing tour of tourist spots overflowing with Trump's small-penis-compensating military turnout was a strong statement.

Mark Zuckerberg got called a "little bitch." That needed to be noted.

Holy crap! Randy sold out Towelie to Trump, and now he's part of Trump's prize collection.

The porch scene between Randy and Sharon was heartbreaking – even more so if it wasn't so easy to want to punch Randy until he's unconscious. Sharon was only able to get through to Randy by imitating ChatGPT, having to maintain things despite the disaster he made of his life. Meanwhile, Randy just gets to apologize and hit the restart button.

I hate Randy. Thankfully, the family was able to get off that f***ing farm (and out of that storyline).

Hey, Satan!: Satan finds himself trapped in a sitcom Hell in The White House, and we see what's happened to Towelie. But just when I though they would team up to escape, Satan hits Towelie with a hard truth: there is no escape for them.

