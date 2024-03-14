Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, nicolas cage, prime video, spider-man, spider-man noir

Spider-Man Noir: Nicolas Cage Has Been "Talking" About Joining Series

Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) revealed he has "been talking" about joining the live-action Spider-Man Noir series.

Article Summary Nicolas Cage discusses potential live-action role in Spider-Man Noir series.

Spider-Man Noir reportedly to be independent universe, not featuring Peter Parker.

Oren Uziel, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller involved in series development.

Amazon's Prime Video deal saw Spider-Man Noir announced after Silk series.

It was a little over a year ago when we first learned that a live-action series focusing on Spider-Man Noir would be the next series under Amzon's Prime Video deal with Sony to include the latter's stable of rights-owned Marvel characters. Set to focus on an older, grizzled superhero whose stomping ground is 1930s New York City, the series is expected to be set in its own universe and will reportedly not have Peter Parker as the main character. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) is writing & executive-producing, with Uziel having developed the show along with Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher, Shantaram) will co-showrun the series alongside Uziel and serve as an executive producer. But could we see Nicolas Cage – who voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – make the jump from animation to live-action? The actor reveals that there have been talks…

"Well, I can say that we have been talking. It's no secret that I love the character. I think the character provides another mash-up of sorts. I can combine my favorite golden age performances, i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee's masterpiece. I see it as a kind of foray into a pop art mash-up of, sort of, a [Jungian] Lichtenstein mash-up by way of Bogart and Cagney, but nothing's definitive yet. It's just conversation," Cage shared during an interview with Collider at SXSW.

The project joins the first series that was announced, Silk: Spider Society, from Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) and Lord & Miller. Originally debuting in 2009 as part of the "Marvel Noir" universe, the character would go on to appear in the animated Ultimate Spider-Man (with Milo Ventimiglia voicing) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Lord & Miller (via Sony) and former Sony boss Amy Pascal (via Pascal Pictures) are also set to executive produce.

In a wide-ranging interview that covered a number of topics (before last year's WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes), Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, was asked about the universe of shows and how quickly viewers can expect to learn of more titles under the deal. "It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular," Pope shared. "I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on 'Silk.' She's just brilliant and a total pro."

When it comes to rolling out additional series, Pope explains that it's important for the film & streaming series sides to be on the same page. "This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman & Sanford Panitch and the motion picture group to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level," the SPTV Studios President added.

