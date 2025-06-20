Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: spider-man

Spider-Man: TAS Head Writer's Vision Praised by J.M. DeMatteis

Writer J.M. DeMatteis confirmed John Semper isn't involved with Spider-Man '94 while praising the Spider-Man: TAS head writer's vision.

Earlier this week, fans of Spider-Man: The Animated Series learned that Marvel Comics would pick up where the series cliffhanger left off this September with Spider-Man '94, a new five-issue series based on the popular '90s animated series written by J.M. DeMatteis and illustrated by Jim Towe. In "Chapter II: Farewell, Spider-Man" (directed by Bob Richardson and written by John Semper, and airing on January 31, 1998), Madame Web promises Spider-Man that she will help him find his way back to Mary Jane, so the two takes a deep dive into the Multiverse to make that happen. So what did happen after that? Despite X-Men '97 S01E10: "Tolerance Is Extinction (Part 3)" seemingly confirming that Spider-Man and Mary Jane had finally reunited, the comics series reportedly builds off from that.

Not long after the news went live, Spider-Man: The Animated Series head writer Semper took to social media to make it clear to fans of the animated series that he was never asked to be a part of the project and that he was never given a heads up about it. In terms of the storylines that will play out in the comics series, Semper also made it clear that those don't represent his vision for the series.

On Thursday, DeMatteis took to social media to confirm that Semper is not involved, but also added that "John's the reason the book even exists." From there, the writer noted the contributions that Semper made to the Spider-Man mythos, adding, "His vision of Spider-Man (which included planting the seeds of what would evolve into the Spiderverse) got an entire generation of kids hooked on the wall-crawler." In terms of the comic book series, DeMatteis ended his post by noting, "I'd love to see the TV series revived with John at the helm. Maybe this mini will help in some small way." Here's a look at DeMatteis's post:

Spider-Man: TAS Head Writer Not Involved with Marvel Comics Sequel

"NO, I am NOT involved with this comic book and no one approached me to be involved in any way," Semper wrote in a social media post earlier this week, noting that a text from a friend was the first he was hearing of it. While he has kind words about DeMatteis and wishes them well, Semper makes it clear that "they are NOT my creative choices, nor do they represent any oversight by me." Semper adds that he would've at least appreciated a heads-up, but "I have long ago abandoned all expectation that Marvel would acknowledge any of my contributions to the Marvel universe," citing what's now become known as the Spider-verse as an example. Even with all of that, Semper encouraged fans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Spider-Man: The Animated Series (and support his new animated series, Weather Hunters).

Here's a look at Semper's post, followed by the official overview for Spider-Man '94 that Marvel Comics released for the series:

THE HIT '90s ANIMATED SERIES RETURNS! After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane Watson in tow! But what's this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe's debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man's greatest villains from the comics—MORLUN and KAINE! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history! You're never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

